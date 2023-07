CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The road environment didn’t intimidate the Tigers, as Cedar Falls took down the Cougars in Cedar Rapids, 2-0.

Logan Wroe’s RBI single put Cedar Falls in front, plenty of cushion for Shae Buskohl, who struck 12 Cougar batters, allowing just two hits.

