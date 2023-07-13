Show You Care
American Airlines adds nonstop service to Miami from Cedar Rapids airport

(American Airlines)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - American Airlines is adding to its winter schedule with nonstop service to Miami from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

The Saturday-only flights begin November 11 and are scheduled to end on March 30.

In a Facebook post, staff with the Eastern Iowa Airport said the new flights allow travelers to easily connect to the Caribbean and beyond.

Travelers can start booking for the flights now.

For more information click here.

