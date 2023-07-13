Abortion future unknown until lawsuit hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in both chambers passed a bill restricting abortion following a public hearing and heated debate on the measure. Less than 24 hours after those votes, the bill is already facing legal challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union along with Planned Parenthood of the Heart Land and Emma Goldman Clinic have officially filed a lawsuit. They want an injunction that would prevent enforcement once the governor signs it into law.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States said that the abortion ban is ‘devastating, harmful, and irresponsible.’ The involved groups hope Iowa courts will intervene and put a hold on the law, similar to what happened with a nearly-identical law in 2018.

”We are hopeful the courts will interpret Iowa state precedent fairly and just like the courts blocked the 2018 ban and kept it blocked throughout the last year at the Iowa district court and at the supreme court about a month ago we hope they’ll do the same with this ban,” Peter Im, staff attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said.

According to the lawsuit, there are five cities in Iowa that provide medication abortions. And only two that provide procedural abortions- also known as surgical abortions- those cities are Iowa City and Des Moines.

The lawsuit claims certain words in the bill are undefined and ambiguous, leaving it up to a doctor’s discretion on if an abortion can legally be performed.

“They’re saying the language is clear but the OBGYNs who testified said it isn’t, and they’re the ones who are going to be dealing with the woman with the problem. So if they don’t know what it means, then we’ve got a problem. That’s where it risks women’s lives,” said Sally Frank, a law professor at Drake University. ”And I think that’s on purpose because what they want is doctors not performing abortions.”

The wording of this bill is almost identical to the 2018 ban. The Iowa supreme court blocked the abortion bill then. Those involved with the current lawsuit hope history will repeat itself.

“The ACLU and others are requesting a temporary injunction in the bill. No way of knowing how quickly the court will or won’t act on that. So basically, I think we have to be prepared for all eventualities,” Weiner said.

Until things become more clear, abortion clinics like the Emma Goldman Clinic said they will still provide abortions up until the legal limit.

If the bill becomes law, the Emma Goldman Clinic will also continue to provide reproductive care even if abortions are halted. The clinic is currently adjusting its schedule for patients who have appointments scheduled after Friday when the Governor is expected to sign the bill.

