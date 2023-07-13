13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Wiffle ball is bringing kids in the Williamsburg community together. The summer league, completely run by kids, even has its own world series.

Wes Stoner is just 13 years old and the mastermind behind Burg Wiffle Ball, also known as BWB.

“I started watching a YouTube channel called MWL Wiffle Ball. It’s a professional [league] and that’s how we kind of started it,” Stoner explained.

BWB is a summer Wiffle ball league held at the Williamsburg Rec Center field and is completely ran by Stoner.

“I’m kind of everything. I’m a captain of the Hawks,” he said. “I’ll be umpire when I’m not playing and sometimes I’ll be commentator behind the camera. Then, mostly I’m commissioner. I have to organize everything.”

He started it last summer and has already seen it grow from six to 8 teams. Twice a week, the league gets together for games. As someone who lives about five miles outside Williamsburg in Parnell, that’s Stoner’s favorite part.

“Staying social during the summer,” he said.

It didn’t take too much convincing to get the neighborhood kids to join.

“It’s just a fun thing to do this summer. There’s not much to do in our town,” 11-year-old Ledger Jepson said. “It’s either the swimming pool or BWB.”

Jepson is a returner to the league after playing with BWB last summer.

“I just like playing with my friends,” he said.

Last season, BWB held a world series event at the high school field, which convinced newcomers like 13-year-old Anthony Noriega to join.

“My friends were talking about it and then, I went to the world series,” he said. “I realized I can be one of the best.”

Noriega also enjoys the friendly competition.

“Basically just talking trash, having fun and throwing strikes,” Noriega said are what he likes best about the league.

Stoner’s production of Wiffle ball in Williamsburg seems to be a knock out of the park. It’s also helped gather their community during the summer at their own local sandlot.

“Being able to be part of history is just amazing,” Noriega said.

“We’re pretty lucky that we have this,” Jepson added.

