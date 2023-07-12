Xavier falls one win shy, North Scott shuts out Saints 6-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier softball team fell one win shy of a state tournament appearance as North Scott beat the Saints 6-0 in the Class 4A regional final.

Braylen Conlon registered her 200th career strikeout in the game the remained scoreless until the fifth inning.

The Saints finished their season with a 28-13 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.