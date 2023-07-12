Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien has trial date delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial date has been moved for Jaron Rosien - the Washington Mayor and man charged with sexual abuse in the third degree.

The trial, which was originally set for July 18th, 2023 is now being pushed back to September 12th, 2023.

On January 11th, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an interview with a 27-year-old male who alleged he was sexually abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8th. Iowa DCI obtained a search warrant for the internal security surveillance footage of the bar on January 12th.

Investigators say footage from the bar shows an individual believed to be Rosien approaching the victim at approximately 1:39 am. Footage shows the individual making sexual contact multiple times with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosien told officials he had behaved “flirtatiously” with an individual matching the victim’s description, but that he could not recall specific incidents due to his own level of intoxication.

Rosien has pled not guilty to the charge.

