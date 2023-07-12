Teen dies in Grundy County UTV crash

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old died in a UTV crash in Grundy County on Monday.

The Grundy County sheriff’s office said the crash happened in a farm pasture three miles south of Parkersburg.

The sheriff’s office said the UTV was on 120th Street when the juvenile driver tried to avoid hitting a fence and lost control.

The UTV flipped and pinned the passenger, 17-year-old Connor Allen, of Reinbeck, underneath. He died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

