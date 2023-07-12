Show You Care
Teen charged in Marion shooting, Cedar Rapids crash has plea hearing pushed back

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 18-year-old facing charges for a July 2022 Marion shooting and a car crash just a few months later, has had his plea hearing pushed back.

18-year-old Zawadi Christophe of Cedar Rapids was charged after driving erratically back in October 2022 when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. The impact pushed the vehicle into an oncoming pickup truck. A 77-year-old woman was killed in the resulting collision. A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured and the man in the pickup truck was also injured.

Marion Police also charged Christophe in regard to an incident that occurred in the area of Lincoln Dr. and 11th Ave in Marion back in July 2022. According to investigators, Christophe and others drove to the area on July 24th, 2022, to confront some individuals. One person brought out a gun and fired a shot with the intent to injure or provoke fear in them. Officials say the gun that was used was left in Christophe’s possession after the offense took place. Witnesses also placed him at the scene.

Christophe’s plea hearing is now set for July 20th, 2023.

