Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday morning, with some severe weather possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of eastern Iowa until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Scattered storms developed overnight and will continue to do so at times through the morning hours. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely with these, and a couple could get strong enough to produce some hail. A stronger complex of storms exists off to the west, which is the main line of storms to move through during the morning. These will likely progress through the area at around 50 to 60 mph, and enter our western counties after 7:00 a.m.

These storms carry the risk for damaging winds potentially up to 70 mph, with the risk area including those along and south of U.S. Highway 20. Within this area, a somewhat higher risk seems possible south of Interstate 80, closer to an area with more energy for the storms to work with.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

If a warning is issued for your area, make sure to take it seriously and seek shelter indoors away from windows. The lowest floor of your home is best. Consider keeping your devices charged, as strong winds can sometimes cause power outages.

Storms should exit the eastern portions of the viewing area by about 10:00 or 11:00 a.m., and a good portion of the afternoon looks to be dry. Some isolated storms may develop late in the day into tonight, though the chance for storms will be higher south of our area.

Additional rounds of storms are possible on Friday as another storm system moves through the region, though this one will actually serve to move the weather pattern along a bit and give us something of a break to start off the weekend. It’s a short break, however, with a chance for scattered storms back on Sunday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s for most of this time.

A slow warming trend appears possible next week as things generally stay dry. Highs may reach the low 90s by the middle of next week.

