Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued

Strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday, especially early.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday morning, with some severe weather possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of eastern Iowa until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Current NWS severe weather alerts
Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

Scattered storms developed overnight and will continue to do so at times through the morning hours. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely with these, and a couple could get strong enough to produce some hail. A stronger complex of storms exists off to the west, which is the main line of storms to move through during the morning. These will likely progress through the area at around 50 to 60 mph, and enter our western counties after 7:00 a.m.

These storms carry the risk for damaging winds potentially up to 70 mph, with the risk area including those along and south of U.S. Highway 20. Within this area, a somewhat higher risk seems possible south of Interstate 80, closer to an area with more energy for the storms to work with.

The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center.   (KCRG)

If a warning is issued for your area, make sure to take it seriously and seek shelter indoors away from windows. The lowest floor of your home is best. Consider keeping your devices charged, as strong winds can sometimes cause power outages.

Storms should exit the eastern portions of the viewing area by about 10:00 or 11:00 a.m., and a good portion of the afternoon looks to be dry. Some isolated storms may develop late in the day into tonight, though the chance for storms will be higher south of our area.

Additional rounds of storms are possible on Friday as another storm system moves through the region, though this one will actually serve to move the weather pattern along a bit and give us something of a break to start off the weekend. It’s a short break, however, with a chance for scattered storms back on Sunday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s for most of this time.

A slow warming trend appears possible next week as things generally stay dry. Highs may reach the low 90s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids City Council approves option-to-purchase agreement for upcoming casino

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
A slight risk for severe storms for the areas highlighted in yellow on Tuesday night and...
Storms and storms develop
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
A slight risk for severe storms for the areas highlighted in yellow on Tuesday night and...
Strong storms expected overnight