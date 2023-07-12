Project AWARE marks 20 years of cleaning Iowa waterways

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite heavy rain and storms Wednesday morning, volunteers strapped on their raincoats and started their third day of cleaning up the Iowa River. Project AWARE’s 20th year kicked off on Monday.

”We’re going to hit a million pounds of garbage removed from Iowa’s rivers this year,” said Brian Soenen, an Iowa Project AWARE founder.

All this week volunteers are hitting the Iowa River on canoes, paddling 12 to 15 miles a day cleaning up trash for Iowa Project AWARE.

When the program first started 20 years ago, there were just around two dozen volunteers, most of who were retired. Now...

”There’s multi-generational, three-generation families that are that are coming on Project AWARE and numbers have grown from 25 a day to 250 people a day,” said Soenen.

Jordon and Mikayla Kloth have been a part of that growth. They’ve been volunteering with Iowa Project AWARE for eight years now.

”It’s just been something that we’ve been hooked on ever since we came whenever we were first eleven years old and like she said, it’s just one big family that I look forward to seeing every year,” said Jordon Kloth.

Over the years, people have found some strange things in the river.

”There have been portable toilets, there have been bags of undergarments, bowling balls,” said Soenen.

”Just the other day, someone found like a mannequin head in the water!” said Jordon Kloth.

But it doesn’t all go to the landfill.

”At the end of the day when we think it’s a river clean up when we clean up garbage, we might have a truck bed full of garbage at the most that goes into the hole in the ground at the end of the day. So of that 1,000,000 pounds, 800,000 has been recycled,” said Soenen.

While cleaning up the river is a big part of Project AWARE.

”Just nice knowing that we’re able to, like, make the waterways like safer and like healthier, not only for us but other people,” said Mikayla Kloth.

Building lifelong connections and learning about the environment is what it’s all about.

”In a greater sense, it’s about developing a community of environmentally aware citizens who are working together to help make Iowa a better place,” said Soenen.

And even though Wednesday morning storms delayed their day’s start, it didn’t stop their overall goal.

”We want our kids, we want our grandkids, we want these kids who are growing up on Project AWARE, their kids to have clean rivers and wild rivers to adventure on and to learn from,” said Soenen.

