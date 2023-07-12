Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Project AWARE marks 20 years of cleaning Iowa waterways

Iowa Project AWARE marks 20 years cleaning Iowa's waterways
Iowa Project AWARE marks 20 years cleaning Iowa's waterways(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite heavy rain and storms Wednesday morning, volunteers strapped on their raincoats and started their third day of cleaning up the Iowa River. Project AWARE’s 20th year kicked off on Monday.

”We’re going to hit a million pounds of garbage removed from Iowa’s rivers this year,” said Brian Soenen, an Iowa Project AWARE founder.

All this week volunteers are hitting the Iowa River on canoes, paddling 12 to 15 miles a day cleaning up trash for Iowa Project AWARE.

When the program first started 20 years ago, there were just around two dozen volunteers, most of who were retired. Now...

”There’s multi-generational, three-generation families that are that are coming on Project AWARE and numbers have grown from 25 a day to 250 people a day,” said Soenen.

Jordon and Mikayla Kloth have been a part of that growth. They’ve been volunteering with Iowa Project AWARE for eight years now.

”It’s just been something that we’ve been hooked on ever since we came whenever we were first eleven years old and like she said, it’s just one big family that I look forward to seeing every year,” said Jordon Kloth.

Over the years, people have found some strange things in the river.

”There have been portable toilets, there have been bags of undergarments, bowling balls,” said Soenen.

”Just the other day, someone found like a mannequin head in the water!” said Jordon Kloth.

But it doesn’t all go to the landfill.

”At the end of the day when we think it’s a river clean up when we clean up garbage, we might have a truck bed full of garbage at the most that goes into the hole in the ground at the end of the day. So of that 1,000,000 pounds, 800,000 has been recycled,” said Soenen.

While cleaning up the river is a big part of Project AWARE.

”Just nice knowing that we’re able to, like, make the waterways like safer and like healthier, not only for us but other people,” said Mikayla Kloth.

Building lifelong connections and learning about the environment is what it’s all about.

”In a greater sense, it’s about developing a community of environmentally aware citizens who are working together to help make Iowa a better place,” said Soenen.

And even though Wednesday morning storms delayed their day’s start, it didn’t stop their overall goal.

”We want our kids, we want our grandkids, we want these kids who are growing up on Project AWARE, their kids to have clean rivers and wild rivers to adventure on and to learn from,” said Soenen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Officials say that these trends are especially important to monitor as “many of the...
Iowa adolescent health trends show reduction in risk factors; increase in mental health issues
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.
Blank Park Zoo welcomes trio of Red River piglets
Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Courtesy of Mortenson Construction
Hancher in Iowa City announces its upcoming season
Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Lawsuit filed to block Iowa abortion restrictions