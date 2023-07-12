Show You Care
Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Nobody matched Monday’s winning numbers which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though nobody won the jackpot, a lucky player in Iowa won $2 million, and another lucky player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378.8 million. Both options are before taxes.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

