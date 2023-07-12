One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 1:29 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-80 near Mile Marker 221.

According to investigators, a 2019 Chevy Trax was traveling eastbound on I-80 in the far left lane, when it drifted across both lanes, entered the south ditch, struck a cement culvert, and rolled over.

An 18-year-old and a 34-year-old were injured and transported to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The 34-year-old was airlifted there. It is unclear how significant either of their injuries are at this time.

A 43-year-old identified as Julisa Guerrero from Washington, IA was killed in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

