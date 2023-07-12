Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New Jersey man arrested for allegedly scamming Iowa City couple

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a New Jersey man they said was involved in a scheme to steal money from an older couple from Iowa City.

Police said Johnn Tatis-Mendez, 26, of New Jersey, has been charged with First Degree Theft, for his involvement in a common scam used across the country, targeting older people.

Specifically, the scammers called two people, ages 79 and 80, in Iowa City in June, posing as their son. The person claimed to have been arrested and needed $26,000 in cash for bond.

Another person, claiming to be their son’s attorney, called and gave them instructions to put the money in a shoebox and give it to a woman in a Ford Escape.

Police identified the woman as an unwitting Uber driver who had been hired through the app to take a box to a gas station in Grinnell.

Police said they used surveillance footage from the gas station to watch as the scammers mill around, waiting for the delivery.

Des Moines police said they took two reports of similar crimes in which victims lost $36,500 and $9,000. One of those victims was reportedly a person 72-years-old.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids City Council approves option-to-purchase agreement for upcoming casino

Latest News

Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
FAA approves Kirkwood’s new aviation program
Iowa State Fair organizers released 64 new food items for this year's fair.
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Iowa City changes policy for backyard chickens