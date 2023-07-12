New Jersey man arrested for allegedly scamming Iowa City couple

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a New Jersey man they said was involved in a scheme to steal money from an older couple from Iowa City.

Police said Johnn Tatis-Mendez, 26, of New Jersey, has been charged with First Degree Theft, for his involvement in a common scam used across the country, targeting older people.

Specifically, the scammers called two people, ages 79 and 80, in Iowa City in June, posing as their son. The person claimed to have been arrested and needed $26,000 in cash for bond.

Another person, claiming to be their son’s attorney, called and gave them instructions to put the money in a shoebox and give it to a woman in a Ford Escape.

Police identified the woman as an unwitting Uber driver who had been hired through the app to take a box to a gas station in Grinnell.

Police said they used surveillance footage from the gas station to watch as the scammers mill around, waiting for the delivery.

Des Moines police said they took two reports of similar crimes in which victims lost $36,500 and $9,000. One of those victims was reportedly a person 72-years-old.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.