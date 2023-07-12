Nearly 150% increase in local calls since launch of the 988 suicide & crisis lifeline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City and Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids saw a 142% increase in calls following the introduction of the three-digit, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July of last year.

Leaders say one big reason for the jump is because it’s easier to remember the number.

”It’s an easy-to-know number. Having to remember or track down a ten-digit phone number when you’re in crisis can be difficult,” said CEO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Emily Blomme.

Blomme says many of the crisis line counselors have helped lessen the stigma around mental health. With more people feeling comfortable seeking help, they say more of their expertise is needed.

“It’s a very rewarding job, but it is also challenging so turnover is high, so making sure people are well trained and confident to take calls from people in crisis is really important.”

The past year has proven that no two cases are alike. Each call, text, or chat can look different, which means each caller could need different services.

“A crisis for one person might be that they’re car broke down and they can’t get to work, but a crisis for someone else might be the ending of a relationship, it might be a job loss or a cancer diagnosis,” said Blomme.

There are instances where a caller does need immediate emergency services. However, in more than 97% of contacts answered by Foundation 2 Crisis Services and CommUnity in the last year, the issue was able to be adequately handled by the crisis counselor over phone, chat, or text.

No matter how many calls each service center gets in a day, the goal is to serve that person in crisis and eventually come to a resolution.

“Our teams are incredibly good, they do such good work, and we’re really honored to be a part of the crisis response continuum,” said Blomme.

