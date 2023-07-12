Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was named a semifinalist for the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award.
The award recognizes athletes for their leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the field.
The public can vote in a one-week voting period to determine the six finalists. People can vote once a day until voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 19.
The winner will be announced at an award ceremony on Sept. 19 at the historic New York Athletic Club.
