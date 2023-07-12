Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award

Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa won 80-76.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was named a semifinalist for the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

The award recognizes athletes for their leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the field.

The public can vote in a one-week voting period to determine the six finalists. People can vote once a day until voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 19.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony on Sept. 19 at the historic New York Athletic Club.

