Iowa City changes policy for backyard chickens

Iowa City is changing its policy on urban chickens.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is changing its policy on urban chickens.

In the past, anyone who wanted to keep a chicken in Iowa city had to get consent from their neighbors.

The City Council decided that will no longer be necessary, but members are encouraging people to notify their neighbors.

People will also be able to keep six hens now. The previous limit was four.

