Iowa adolescent health trends show reduction in risk factors; increase in mental health issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services released data as part of the Iowa Youth Survey on trends in youth health and behavior from 2011 to 2021.

Officials say that these trends are especially important to monitor as “many of the health-related behaviors that arise during adolescence have implications for both present and future health and development.”

According to the survey, the state has made strides in reducing the prevalence of several key risk factors that lead to early death, disability, and disease across the youth’s lifespan. But there are also emerging trends in adolescent health that reflect larger public health concerns across the state and nation.

Positives

The percent of 9th through 12th-grade students in Iowa who:

“Have rode with a driver who had been drinking alcohol in the past month” decreased from 23.8% in 2011 to 19.0% in 2021

“Have been in any physical fight in the past year” decreased from 24.4% in 2011 to 17.1% in 2021

“Ever had sexual intercourse” decreased from 43.9% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2021

“Ever tried cigarette smoking” decreased from 39.1% in 2011 to 17.4% in 2021

“Currently drink alcohol, at least one drink on 1 day in the past 30 days” decreased from 37.1% in 2011 to 21.9% in 2021

Negatives

The percent of 9th through 12th-grade students in Iowa who:

“Did not go to school because they felt unsafe at school or going to/from school” increased from 4.0% in 2011 to 8.3% in 2021

“Used a condom at last intercourse” decreased from 61.4% in 2011 to 48.1% in 2021

In 2021, 9.1% of youth reported that they did not use any method to prevent pregnancy during their last sexual intercourse.

“Experienced persistent sadness or hopelessness” increased from 17.5% in 2011 to 27.5% in 2021

“Had suicidal thoughts (seriously considered suicide in the past year)” increased from 14.6% in 2011 to 22.6% in 2021

“Attempted suicide in the past year” increased from 6.0% in 2011 to 10.2% in 2021

You can read the full report below. For more information check out the link here.

