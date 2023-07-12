Hancher in Iowa City announces its upcoming season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hancher Auditorium has announced its 2023-2024 season.

The performing arts center at the University of Iowa will host events from August through next June at Hancher and other venues across campus and the community.

The season kicks off with a free outdoor concert on the Hancher Green on August 25. For more information, click here:

Here’s the full schedule:

University of Iowa’s Fall Welcome Concert: Brittany Howard, Dawn Richard, and Elizabeth Moen. Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Hancher Green

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Wednesday. Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Herbie Hancock. Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Rhiannon Giddens with special guest Adia Victoria. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Attacca Quartet and Caroline Shaw. Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating

Ayodele Casel, Rooted. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating

Fall 2023 Levitt Lecture: Alan Page. Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

serpentwithfeet, Heart of Brick. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre

Infinite Dream festival: The Sphinx Virtuosi. Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre

Infinite Dream festival: Love In Exile featuring Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily, and Makaya McCraven: In These Times. Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Infinite Dream festival: John Irving in conversation with Lan Samantha Chang. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Infinite Dream festival: Model/Actriz with special guest TBD. Oct. 13, 9:30 p.m., Gabe’s

Infinite Dream festival: Kurt Vile and The Violators with special guest Lonnie Holley and Mourning [A] BLKstar. Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Infinite Dream festival: N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars) by Andrew Schneider. Oct. 18–21, showtimes on Hancher’s website, Hancher Auditorium / onstage

Samara Joy. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Disney / Pixar’s COCO with Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Mic Check Poetry Fest showcase: Danez Smith and Denice Frohman. Nov. 3, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret

FEaST festival: Sun Ra Arkestra and Theon Cross. Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre

Takács Quartet. Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre

Dance Gala. Nov. 10 & 11, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Roomful of Teeth and Gabriel Kahane. Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating

Mavis Staples and The War And Treaty. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m, Hancher Auditorium

JACK Quartet plays John Zorn. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Old Capitol Museum / Senate Chamber

The King’s Singers, When You Wish Upon a Star. Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

To Kill A Mockingbird. Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 20, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Club Hancher: Jeff Parker and The New Breed. Jan. 27, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret

Elias String Quartet. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Strauss Hall / in the round

Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group, POWER. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Hairspray. Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Club Hancher: Haley Heynderickx and The Westerlies. March 7, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret

Spring 2024 Levitt Lecture: Judy Woodruff. March 19, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Club Hancher: Y La Bamba. March 22, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret

Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw. March 25 & 26, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating

Martha Graham Dance Company, GRAHAM100. March 29, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Oumou Sangaré. April 12, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre

Club Hancher: La Dame Blanche. April 19, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret

Fierce. April 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Chicago. May 3, 7:30 p.m.; May 4, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

Come from Away. June 4–6, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium

