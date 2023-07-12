Hancher in Iowa City announces its upcoming season
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hancher Auditorium has announced its 2023-2024 season.
The performing arts center at the University of Iowa will host events from August through next June at Hancher and other venues across campus and the community.
The season kicks off with a free outdoor concert on the Hancher Green on August 25. For more information, click here:
Here’s the full schedule:
- University of Iowa’s Fall Welcome Concert: Brittany Howard, Dawn Richard, and Elizabeth Moen. Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Hancher Green
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Wednesday. Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Herbie Hancock. Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Rhiannon Giddens with special guest Adia Victoria. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Attacca Quartet and Caroline Shaw. Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating
- Ayodele Casel, Rooted. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating
- Fall 2023 Levitt Lecture: Alan Page. Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- serpentwithfeet, Heart of Brick. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre
- Infinite Dream festival: The Sphinx Virtuosi. Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre
- Infinite Dream festival: Love In Exile featuring Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily, and Makaya McCraven: In These Times. Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Infinite Dream festival: John Irving in conversation with Lan Samantha Chang. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Infinite Dream festival: Model/Actriz with special guest TBD. Oct. 13, 9:30 p.m., Gabe’s
- Infinite Dream festival: Kurt Vile and The Violators with special guest Lonnie Holley and Mourning [A] BLKstar. Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Infinite Dream festival: N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars) by Andrew Schneider. Oct. 18–21, showtimes on Hancher’s website, Hancher Auditorium / onstage
- Samara Joy. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Disney / Pixar’s COCO with Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Mic Check Poetry Fest showcase: Danez Smith and Denice Frohman. Nov. 3, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret
- FEaST festival: Sun Ra Arkestra and Theon Cross. Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre
- Takács Quartet. Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre
- Dance Gala. Nov. 10 & 11, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Roomful of Teeth and Gabriel Kahane. Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating
- Mavis Staples and The War And Treaty. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m, Hancher Auditorium
- JACK Quartet plays John Zorn. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Old Capitol Museum / Senate Chamber
- The King’s Singers, When You Wish Upon a Star. Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- To Kill A Mockingbird. Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 20, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21, 1 & 6:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Club Hancher: Jeff Parker and The New Breed. Jan. 27, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret
- Elias String Quartet. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Strauss Hall / in the round
- Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group, POWER. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating
- Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Hairspray. Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Club Hancher: Haley Heynderickx and The Westerlies. March 7, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret
- Spring 2024 Levitt Lecture: Judy Woodruff. March 19, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Club Hancher: Y La Bamba. March 22, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret
- Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw. March 25 & 26, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium / onstage seating
- Martha Graham Dance Company, GRAHAM100. March 29, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Oumou Sangaré. April 12, 7:30 p.m., The Englert Theatre
- Club Hancher: La Dame Blanche. April 19, 7 & 9 p.m., Strauss Hall / cabaret
- Fierce. April 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Chicago. May 3, 7:30 p.m.; May 4, 2 & 7:30 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
- Come from Away. June 4–6, 7:30 p.m., Hancher Auditorium
