Freedom of Information expert weighs in on recent Iowa City car crash investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday morning, Iowa City Police cited 16-year-old Jonathan McCaffery - son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery - in a deadly car crash.

This is the first time the name of the driver in this crash - which took place on May 22nd - has been publicly released by law enforcement.

When asked about the timeline, the Iowa City Police Department said in a statement:

“It is our duty and responsibility to conduct thorough investigations and thorough investigations – particularly those involving a death – take time. We do not identify those involved in an investigation unless that person has been charged.”

Randy Evans with the Iowa Freedom of Information Council says withholding information like the name of the driver in a case like this is out of sync with what we see in other similar cases.

“I think the lack of any public reporting of that led to suspicions or innuendo or just rumors that it was his father’s connection in the community that kept it all confidential,” said Evans.

