Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

FAA approves Kirkwood’s new aviation program

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College can now officially begin enrolling students for classes in its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program, which is expected to start this fall.

It comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the program, making Kirkwood a certified aviation maintenance school. The program has also been approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

“We’re very excited that we just received FAA approval for our new program,” said Sundberg. “Without it we would not have been able to move forward, even if we had met all other requirements. Now that we have it, the final steps are being taken and we can start to address this major industry and workforce need. With air travel demands now at pre-pandemic levels, the sooner we can make an impact, the better.”

Kirkwood staff said the lengthy application process started in late 2021 and included an on-site inspection of equipment and facilities, including the college’s hangar at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

The FAA also ensured the program curriculum aligns with its Airman Certification Standards.

The college is currently working to renovate its hangar to feature lab and classroom space, along with updated infrastructure such as HVAC and restrooms. The project is expected to be completed in time for the spring 2024 semester.

With classes beginning this fall, the college said it plans to hold classes at the Kirkwood Continuing Education and Training Center, just north of the college’s main campus. Another hangar next to the one under construction will be used temporarily.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids City Council approves option-to-purchase agreement for upcoming casino

Latest News

Iowa State Fair organizers released 64 new food items for this year's fair.
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Iowa City changes policy for backyard chickens
Iowa City is changing its policy on urban chickens.
Iowa City changes policy for backyard chickens
Both chambers of the Iowa legislature have passed a bill restricting abortion, leading to...
Iowa legislature passes bill restricting abortion