FAA approves Kirkwood’s new aviation program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College can now officially begin enrolling students for classes in its new Aviation Maintenance Technology program, which is expected to start this fall.

It comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the program, making Kirkwood a certified aviation maintenance school. The program has also been approved by the Iowa Department of Education.

“We’re very excited that we just received FAA approval for our new program,” said Sundberg. “Without it we would not have been able to move forward, even if we had met all other requirements. Now that we have it, the final steps are being taken and we can start to address this major industry and workforce need. With air travel demands now at pre-pandemic levels, the sooner we can make an impact, the better.”

Kirkwood staff said the lengthy application process started in late 2021 and included an on-site inspection of equipment and facilities, including the college’s hangar at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

The FAA also ensured the program curriculum aligns with its Airman Certification Standards.

The college is currently working to renovate its hangar to feature lab and classroom space, along with updated infrastructure such as HVAC and restrooms. The project is expected to be completed in time for the spring 2024 semester.

With classes beginning this fall, the college said it plans to hold classes at the Kirkwood Continuing Education and Training Center, just north of the college’s main campus. Another hangar next to the one under construction will be used temporarily.

