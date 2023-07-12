Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they have cited 16-year-old Jonathan McCaffery, of North Liberty, for Driver who hit Iowa National Guard soldier identified, cited by police that resulted in the death of Iowa National Guard Soldier Corey Hite.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 4:16 p.m. on May 22 at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway.

Hite, 45, of Cedar Rapids died following the crash.

The driver was later identified as Jonathan McCaffery, 16, of North Liberty. McCaffery is the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Jonathan McCaffery has been cited with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

Under Iowa law, a violation of this misdemeanor resulting in a death is punishable by a $1,000 fine, suspension of the driver’s license of up to 180 days, or both.

