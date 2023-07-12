Show You Care
Clouds begin to clear this afternoon

Following our active morning of storms and showers, things calm down through the remainder of the day as storms exit the area.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following our active morning of storms and showers, things calm down through the remainder of the day as storms exit the area.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Look for clouds to begin clearing and for highs to reach around 80 in eastern Iowa today.

Temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s in the coming days with more rain chances mixed in. An isolated storm is possible late Thursday but is not expected to be widespread and another shot at rain is with us Friday. We look to dry out Saturday ahead of more rain chances on Sunday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

