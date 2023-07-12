Clouds begin to clear this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following our active morning of storms and showers, things calm down through the remainder of the day as storms exit the area.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Look for clouds to begin clearing and for highs to reach around 80 in eastern Iowa today.

Temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s in the coming days with more rain chances mixed in. An isolated storm is possible late Thursday but is not expected to be widespread and another shot at rain is with us Friday. We look to dry out Saturday ahead of more rain chances on Sunday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

