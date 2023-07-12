Cedar Rapids City Council approves casino land

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids City Council voted in approval of coming to an agreement with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment to set aside land for a casino to be possibly built.

The Cedar Rapids casino was moving forward in 2022, but a surprise moratorium from the Iowa legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds put a freeze on building any new casinos in Iowa for two years.

Lawmakers said new casinos would hurt existing casinos in the state.

On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council approved the agreement with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for land that a casino could be built on. The old home of the Cooper’s Mill restaurant could become Cedar Crossing, a gaming, live performance, and cultural arts complex.

A public hearing was held, where people spoke on what impact a casino could have on the city.

“First I see this as a huge opportunity for our community to have something that can really help us out and really draw stuff down here,” one said.

Supporters of the casino expressed excitement for the opportunity, but there were only a few supporters.

Many more were against the casino and spoke on what they fear could happen if it were built.

”There will be increased suicide rates, increased domestic crime, battery charges will be rampant because when a husband or wife takes all the family income and destroys a budget to come down and entertain themselves at the expense of everybody in their family, it’s carnage that we need to consider,” another said.

”A casino is, to me, a copy, and this city is not a copy. We are original. And that’s what I look forward to is something new. We have a beautiful spot of land and it should be developed as a new idea to the location for all of us,” one said.

Again, we are still a year out from the moratorium lifting.

If a casino does go through, it would be multiple years until it’s finished.

