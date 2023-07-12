Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner, Jack Trice to be Butter Cow Sculpture Companions at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Famed Iowa Athletes Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner and Jack Trice will be immortalized as butter sculptures at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

Butter sculptor Sarah Pratt and apprentices, Hannah and Grace, will sculpt the trio’s likenesses as they join the iconic Iowa State butter cow.

All the sculptures will be featured in the John Deere Agriculture Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., from August 10-20, 2023, during the fair.

