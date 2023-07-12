Blank Park Zoo welcomes trio of Red River piglets

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.

The trio, one female and two males, were born to Truffle, the mother and Shallot, the father, Zoo staff said.

The female is named Blossom, and the two males are Chive and Basil. They were recently weighed at 9 pounds each.

Zoo keepers said the piglets spend the majority of their first few weeks of life with their mother, following her and huddling under her to nurse, but they’re now becoming more independent.

Red River Hogs can be recognized by their rust-colored hue and white stripe down their back. The piglets have special stripes, almost like a watermelon, which help with camouflage.

Adult Red River Hogs can be 40 to 50 inches long and weigh between 100 and 285 pounds. They are typically found in dense vegetation in rainforests, swamps, steppes and savannas of Western and Central Africa.

People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets. (SHANDY MIKKELSEN | Blank Park Zoo)

