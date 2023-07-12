Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Blank Park Zoo welcomes trio of Red River piglets

People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.(SHANDY MIKKELSEN | Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.

The trio, one female and two males, were born to Truffle, the mother and Shallot, the father, Zoo staff said.

The female is named Blossom, and the two males are Chive and Basil. They were recently weighed at 9 pounds each.

Zoo keepers said the piglets spend the majority of their first few weeks of life with their mother, following her and huddling under her to nurse, but they’re now becoming more independent.

Red River Hogs can be recognized by their rust-colored hue and white stripe down their back. The piglets have special stripes, almost like a watermelon, which help with camouflage.

Adult Red River Hogs can be 40 to 50 inches long and weigh between 100 and 285 pounds. They are typically found in dense vegetation in rainforests, swamps, steppes and savannas of Western and Central Africa.

People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.(SHANDY MIKKELSEN | Blank Park Zoo)
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.(Blank Park Zoo)
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.
People visiting Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines can now view three new Red River piglets.(Blank Park Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Courtesy of Mortenson Construction
Hancher in Iowa City announces its upcoming season
Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Lawsuit filed to block Iowa abortion restrictions
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn joins us to talk about new images coming from the James Webb...
NASA shares new images from James Webb Space Telescope