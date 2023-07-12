Benton Community beats Mount Vernon a third time to advance to state

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community softball team took down defending state champion Mount Vernon 8-2 in the Class 3A regional final to advance to the state tournament.

This marked the Bobcats third victory over the Mustangs this season. Benton Community will play in Fort Dodge for the first time since 2018.

The Mustangs finish their season with a 27-11 overall record.

