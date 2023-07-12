Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Benton Community beats Mount Vernon a third time to advance to state

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community softball team took down defending state champion Mount Vernon 8-2 in the Class 3A regional final to advance to the state tournament.

This marked the Bobcats third victory over the Mustangs this season. Benton Community will play in Fort Dodge for the first time since 2018.

The Mustangs finish their season with a 27-11 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

Latest News

Lisbon shuts out GMG 7-0, advance to third straight state tournament
Lisbon shuts out GMG 7-0, advance to third straight state tournament
Xavier falls one win shy, North Scott shuts out Saints 6-0
Xavier falls one win shy, North Scott shuts out Saints 6-0
Cedar Rapids mom not happy with Covid body turns into a bodybuilder and wins show
Unhappy with COVID body, Cedar Rapids mom turns into a bodybuilder and wins show
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Sunday, July 9, 2023