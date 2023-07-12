Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Activity remains scattered

By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From now through Friday a scattered chance for some showers and storms will be with us.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

There will be more dry times than not throughout this period. The rain chances will all be triggered by various disturbances that move across the state. Look for highs to remain in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to middle 60s.

Afternoon Highs the Next 5 Days
Afternoon Highs the Next 5 Days(KCRG)

After a chance for rainfall on Sunday things looks to heat up again to near 90 by the end of next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Clouds clear this afternoon and highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clouds begin to clear this afternoon
First Alert Forecast
Strong to severe storms are possible this morning.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued