Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash

Latest News

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues