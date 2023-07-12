Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

20-year-old man killed after firework goes off in his hand on Fourth of July

Glen John Castillo Nakata, 20, died while setting off fireworks in a shopping center parking lot. (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was killed when a firework went off while he was holding it above his head on the Fourth of July.

Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that day to a retail parking lot in Kailua-Kona.

When officers arrived, they said they found 20-year-old Glen John Nakata on the ground with a substantial head injury.

According to KHNL, bystanders reported to police that they had seen Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when the firework went off. It sent him to the ground, where he was left injured.

First responders took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

“Take it to heart; it’s an unfortunate tragic event that happened, you know, he is a young man; he is someone’s son,” Capt. Calvin Delaries of Hawaii Police Dept said. “Just to remind the public, you know, for times like this, you know, enjoy the holidays, but remember to be safe.”

Nakata’s family created a GoFundMe page, where they described him as a “carefree spirit” who lived to go fishing, hunting, and camping, and spent quality time with his friends and family.

Nakata’s funeral services are set for July 21 and 22.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Following a lengthy special session that took virtually all of Tuesday to complete, the Iowa...
Iowa House, Senate pass bill limiting abortion
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash

Latest News

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and...
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
18-year-old Zawadi Christophe of Cedar Rapids was charged after driving erratically back in...
Teen charged in Marion shooting, Cedar Rapids crash has plea hearing pushed back
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas