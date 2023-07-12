Show You Care
2 boys die after being swept away by rushing waters near Oklahoma City dam

Firefighters say four boys out fishing jumped in the water, and two of them were swept away. (KOKH, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two boys who had been fishing near a dam in Oklahoma City have died after being swept away by rushing waters, officials said Tuesday.

A group of four boys had been fishing Monday afternoon near the backside of Lake Overholser Dam, located in the northwest part of the city, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

At the time, the dam’s water gates were open and the currents were “extremely strong,” the fire department said.

“The strong water currents pulled two boys underwater while the other two safely made it to a concrete ledge,” the fire department said.

The two boys who made it to the ledge were rescued by firefighters, who then began looking for the other two boys.

Family members say Elijah Farrar was one of the boys who drowned near a dam in Oklahoma City. He was celebrating his 11th birthday.(Source: Family photos, KOKH via CNN)

One of the boys was found Monday evening but he did not survive, officials said.

The body of the other boy was found around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The names and ages of the two victims were not immediately released by authorities, but family members told KOKH that one of the boys was Elijah Farrar, who died on his 11th birthday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

The deaths took place as a strong line of thunderstorms swept through Oklahoma City on Monday and early Tuesday morning. The fire department said it had responded to more than 200 calls for service since the storm, including for downed power lines and at least two water rescues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

