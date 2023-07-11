Show You Care
Woman charged after alleged arson at Iowa City apartment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting a fire in an apartment in Iowa City last week.

Ayla Marshek, 35, of Iowa City, is charged with First Degree Arson and Violation of a No Contact order.

In a criminal complaint, police said Marshek admitted to lighting a fire in an apartment at a multi-story apartment complex in the 600 block of S. Dodge Street on Friday night.

Firefighters said they extinguished two different fires in the apartment.

