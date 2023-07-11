Strong storms expected overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet and warm again ahead of storm chances overnight.

Most of the day today features a mix of sun and clouds though a few clouds may be found along the front. Look for highs to climb to around 80s in the north and the upper 80s in the south. Another isolated shower or storm cannot be fully ruled out in the southern zone this afternoon as a cold front hangs around.

Tonight, the frontal boundary will drift back north a bit, perhaps making it as far north as the Interstate 80 corridor. As it does, some scattered storms may develop in central Iowa late this evening and shift east, though the more certain time for storms will hold off until later tonight. That’s when we have the potential for an organized complex of storms to develop to our west and move into the TV9 viewing area after about 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. It will progress to the east or southeast throughout the morning, likely exiting into Illinois and Missouri by mid-morning.

The timing for strong to severe storms on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (KCRG)

A slight risk for severe storms for the areas highlighted in yellow on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (KCRG)

This round of storms carries a slight risk for severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat. The time of day will be a little less favorable for intense storms, but it’s still a time period you’ll want to be weather-aware. Make sure your weather radio is plugged in and turned on, and enable alerts on the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App on your smart device. Of course, we’ll have updates on KCRG-TV9 and KCRG.com as needed as storms move through.

Additional occasional chances for showers and storms remain possible throughout the end of the work week, with Friday appearing to have a slightly higher chance than Thursday at this time. A few storms could be strong at times, and a heavy downpour will be possible with any as more moisture hangs around. Highs will remain in the 80s.

The weekend looks to start off dry, but a few showers or storms return on Sunday. This will be the last precipitation chance on our 9-day forecast, with drier conditions during the following work week. A warming trend appears possible by then, with longer-term indications from the Climate Prediction Center suggesting above normal temperatures will continue.

