Storms and storms develop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy air is in place. This sets the stage for shower and storm development tonight.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

T-storms are expected to develop off to the west tonight as an upper-level disturbance heads to the east. Hail, high winds, and heavy rains will be possible with any storms that move through overnight through Wednesday morning.

The timing for strong to severe storms on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (KCRG)

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information overnight. Our active pattern continues with shower and storm chances Thursday, Friday, and again on Sunday. Have a great night.

