North Linn’s big bats power Lynx to fifth straight state tournament

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn softball team is headed back to the state tournament for their fifth straight year after beating Calamus-Wheatland 17-7 in six innings in the Class 1 A regional final Monday evening.

Skylar Benesh went 3-for-4, knocking out two home runs and tallying five RBI.

North Linn (36-6) received the No. 2 seed for next week’s state tournament. The Lynx will play seventh-seeded Sigourney (26-4) on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 P.M.

