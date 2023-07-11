McGregor issues boil water advisory for some on Main Street

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - City staff in McGregor are recommending people on Main Street from 3rd Street to the Riverfront boil their water before drinking, or use an alternative source, as a construction project in the area prompts a water shut down.

In a press release on Tuesday, McGregor Municipal Utilities staff said Portzen Construction is shutting down the water while it removes some fire hydrants during the construction project.

Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, staff are recommending residents and businesses boil water before using it for drinking or cooking.

People in the impacted area should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water, then let it cool before using.

The water may be used for bathing or other similar purposes.

Questions can be directed to MMU at 563-873-2258.

