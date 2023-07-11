Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McGregor issues boil water advisory for some on Main Street

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - City staff in McGregor are recommending people on Main Street from 3rd Street to the Riverfront boil their water before drinking, or use an alternative source, as a construction project in the area prompts a water shut down.

In a press release on Tuesday, McGregor Municipal Utilities staff said Portzen Construction is shutting down the water while it removes some fire hydrants during the construction project.

Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, staff are recommending residents and businesses boil water before using it for drinking or cooking.

People in the impacted area should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water, then let it cool before using.

The water may be used for bathing or other similar purposes.

Questions can be directed to MMU at 563-873-2258.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

Latest News

A public hearing was held in the State Capitol for a special session of the Iowa legislature.
Iowans speak at public hearing over abortion access
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Woman charged after alleged arson at Iowa City apartment
FILE - Abortion-rights protesters cheer at a rally, June 24, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa’s...
Protesters gather as Iowa Legislature considers 6-week abortion ban