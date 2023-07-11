Loved ones remember man killed in Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Loved ones gathered for a vigil Monday night to remember a man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Dubuque.

The vigil started at Comiskey Park. People marched to the site of the shooting, where they released balloons in memory of 36-year-old Allen Taylor.

Taylor was shot in the 2500 block of Broadway Street Sunday morning. Three others will also hurt.

TV9 spoke to neighbors who say they were afraid to talk on camera. One person suggested it may be gang related. Dubuque police say it’s too early to tell.

Police are waiting to talk to the three people who survived the shooting. No arrests have been made.

