Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Iowans speak on abortion access at public hearing

Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a...
Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

It comes as Iowa lawmakers work to push a new ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy at a special session.

The law, which was unveiled Friday, mirrors the 2018 law which was recently struck down by a deadlocked state supreme court.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom...
GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy to be in Ottumwa Monday
Democratic Primaries still unclear as we near election cycle
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide