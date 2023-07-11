LIVE: Iowans speak on abortion access at public hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.

WATCH HERE:

It comes as Iowa lawmakers work to push a new ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy at a special session.

The law, which was unveiled Friday, mirrors the 2018 law which was recently struck down by a deadlocked state supreme court.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.