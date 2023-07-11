Show You Care
LIVE: Iowa Senate resumes special session

Iowa Capitol
Iowa Capitol(Bohao Zhao)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate continues its special legislative session addressing abortion.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a law she signed in 2018 that is practically identical to the one being proposed Tuesday. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“Iowans know we will defend life and have grown our majority,” Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley said in a July 7 statement.

The current draft, like the 2018 law, would prohibit abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

You can watch the live stream here:

Eariler this morning, Iowans spoke out about the bill in a public hearing:

