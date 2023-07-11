Independence man sentenced to 10 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, a judge sentenced a 24-year-old to prison on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In August 2022, officials began an investigation into Mason Bohling following allegations that Bohling possessed illegal images of a then minor child. Other allegations of assault and harassment were made against Bohling by the victim.
A search warrant was conducted on Bohling’s cellular phone and multiple files were located containing the victim as reported.
Bohling pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. A judge gave Bohling 5 years in prison for each charge.
As part of the guilty plea deal, both sentences will run consecutively with the previous one.
