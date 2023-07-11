Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Brother of Aaron Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.(Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records.

No lawyers for Hernandez are listed in court records. Email messages sent to several addresses associated with him were not immediately returned. A phone message seeking comment was also left at the public defender’s office. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

In March, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

ESPN has declined comment other than to say in a statement that it is cooperating with police.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

Latest News

Bud Light sales plunge as boycott backlash mounts
An officer who ran into a burning barn and rescued cows trapped inside says the bovines “made a...
Police officer races into burning barn and rescues cows trapped near flames
An officer who ran into a burning barn and rescued cows trapped inside says the bovines “made a...
Wisconsin police officer races into burning barn and rescues cows trapped near flames
Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a...
LIVE: Iowans speak on abortion access at public hearing