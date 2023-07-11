City of Waterloo reports incident at Waste Management Services facility
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo has reported that an incident requiring medical attention took place at their Waste Management Services facility on Tuesday.
Details are currently sparse, but officials say that a city employee was involved in the incident.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.