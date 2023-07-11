Unhappy with COVID body, Cedar Rapids mom turns into a bodybuilder and wins show

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Like a lot of us, COVID wasn’t kind to our waistline and Cedar Rapids mom Katie Morio wanted to do something about it. So she went Anvil gym owner and trainer Ashleigh Blazek and went to work.

Katie knew she had to have a goal and that goal was to be a bodybuilder.

“Getting started is the hardest part. The very first two weeks is horrible. After two weeks you start to see changes in your body in the way you feel, it makes it worth it,” Katie said.

All the hard work paid off, Katie with her new sculpted body finished first in one show, and 5th in another big show in St.Louis, in the 40-plus division.

“That day when you get to put it all together and show everyone what you’ve been working on for the last 4,6,8,10 months,” Katie said.

Katie says bodybuilding gives her confidence and she loves the example she sets for her children.

“I feel good about myself and I love that I am showing an example to my kids, and maybe some of their friends. They look at me when I get close to a show and they’re like geez Mom” said Katie.

Katie isn’t about to give up bodybuilding anytime soon.

“I would like to do it forever, there were ladies in the show last weekend that were in their 60s.” said Katie

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.