Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Unhappy with COVID body, Cedar Rapids mom turns into a bodybuilder and wins show

Like a lot of us Covid wasn’t kind to our waistline and Cedar Rapids mom Katie Morio wanted to do something about it.
By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Like a lot of us, COVID wasn’t kind to our waistline and Cedar Rapids mom Katie Morio wanted to do something about it. So she went Anvil gym owner and trainer Ashleigh Blazek and went to work.

Katie knew she had to have a goal and that goal was to be a bodybuilder.

“Getting started is the hardest part. The very first two weeks is horrible. After two weeks you start to see changes in your body in the way you feel, it makes it worth it,” Katie said.

All the hard work paid off, Katie with her new sculpted body finished first in one show, and 5th in another big show in St.Louis, in the 40-plus division.

“That day when you get to put it all together and show everyone what you’ve been working on for the last 4,6,8,10 months,” Katie said.

Katie says bodybuilding gives her confidence and she loves the example she sets for her children.

“I feel good about myself and I love that I am showing an example to my kids, and maybe some of their friends. They look at me when I get close to a show and they’re like geez Mom” said Katie.

Katie isn’t about to give up bodybuilding anytime soon.

“I would like to do it forever, there were ladies in the show last weekend that were in their 60s.” said Katie

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

Latest News

It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Sunday, July 9, 2023
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Sunday, July 9, 2023
North Linn’s big bats power Lynx to fifth straight state tournament
North Linn’s big bats power Lynx to fifth straight state tournament
Marion blasts past Mount Pleasant winning 18-8
Marion blasts past Mount Pleasant winning 18-8