Cedar Rapids City Council to hear plan to buy land for casino

The Cedar Rapids City Council has a hearing planned for Tuesday over a plan to buy land for a casino.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It is considering an agreement with the Cedar Rapids Development Group, a coalition of mostly local investors the city designated as its preferred developer for a casino.

It would essentially set aside city-owned property at the site of the former Cooper’s Mill building.

County leaders unveiled plans for a $250 million casino complex last year.

They were applying for a gaming license when the state put a two-year moratorium into place on any new casino licenses in Iowa.

Tuesday’s hearing is set for noon.

