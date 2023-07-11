Cedar Rapids City Council to hear plan to buy land for casino
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council has a hearing planned for Tuesday over a plan to buy land for a casino.
It is considering an agreement with the Cedar Rapids Development Group, a coalition of mostly local investors the city designated as its preferred developer for a casino.
It would essentially set aside city-owned property at the site of the former Cooper’s Mill building.
County leaders unveiled plans for a $250 million casino complex last year.
They were applying for a gaming license when the state put a two-year moratorium into place on any new casino licenses in Iowa.
Tuesday’s hearing is set for noon.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.