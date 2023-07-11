Cedar Rapids City Council approves option-to-purchase agreement for upcoming casino

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday approved an option-to-purchase agreement for an upcoming casino that will be built where Cooper’s Mill restaurant once stood.

Under the agreement, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) will pay $165,000 to purchase the property where it will build Cedar Crossing, a gaming, live performance and cultural arts complex.

P2E is expected to pursue a gaming license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission once the license moratorium expires in June 2024.

“We are pleased that the Cedar Rapids City Council has taken the next step to make Cedar Crossing a reality,” said P2E President Jonathan Swain. “Cedar Crossing will be the best casino construction project that Iowa has ever seen, and it will allow us to live out our mission of service, quality and community through charitable giving among Linn County nonprofits and funding to the City of Cedar Rapids.”

The agreement also stipulates the city of Cedar Rapids will establish a Community Betterment Fund to support economic development, affordable housing, trails and infrastructure, amenities or other activities. P2E is expected to make monthly payments to the fund starting a year after the facility opens.

The casino is expected to create more than 300 jobs at the facility alone.

