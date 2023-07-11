Business owners react to the possible Edgewood Road expansion project

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members and business owners in Hiawatha had the chance to have their questions answered about the possible expansion of Edgewood Road Tuesday. The informational was held at Hiawatha City Hall.

Lisa Nguyen opened her restaurant Yummy Banh Mi just a few weeks ago.

As a newer business, Nguyen said she’s looking forward to the possibility of Edgewood Road expanding.

”When I heard about the project I was really exciting because I think it’s gonna increase the visibility for my business,” said Nguyen.

Jennifer Goodlove has owned Farmer’s Daughter’s Market for over a decade.

She said traffic has continued to increase over the years, and expanding Edgewood would take the pressure off the already busy road that runs in front of her business.

”What happened is they’ll end up having to go down to Emmons and come back this way, which is fine because. Then it’ll be easier for people to get into. when you turn off a busy street like Miller Road is right now. It’s more hazardous and I I’ve had people hit each other,” said Goodlove.

If the project moves forward, Edgewood would run behind her building.

”The size and the expansion of commercial property as well as residential is showing why we need that,” said Goodlove.

And Nguyen said she’d love to see more people checking out the Vietnamese culture and food she has to offer.

”Right now, most of like what I’m doing right now is more into social media, but I think if that project is going through more traffic, gonna pass by every day. I mean, definitely people are going to see it more,” said Nguyen.

