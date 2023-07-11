Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Business owners react to the possible Edgewood Road expansion project

By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members and business owners in Hiawatha had the chance to have their questions answered about the possible expansion of Edgewood Road Tuesday. The informational was held at Hiawatha City Hall.

Lisa Nguyen opened her restaurant Yummy Banh Mi just a few weeks ago.

As a newer business, Nguyen said she’s looking forward to the possibility of Edgewood Road expanding.

”When I heard about the project I was really exciting because I think it’s gonna increase the visibility for my business,” said Nguyen.

Jennifer Goodlove has owned Farmer’s Daughter’s Market for over a decade.

She said traffic has continued to increase over the years, and expanding Edgewood would take the pressure off the already busy road that runs in front of her business.

”What happened is they’ll end up having to go down to Emmons and come back this way, which is fine because. Then it’ll be easier for people to get into. when you turn off a busy street like Miller Road is right now. It’s more hazardous and I I’ve had people hit each other,” said Goodlove.

If the project moves forward, Edgewood would run behind her building.

”The size and the expansion of commercial property as well as residential is showing why we need that,” said Goodlove.

And Nguyen said she’d love to see more people checking out the Vietnamese culture and food she has to offer.

”Right now, most of like what I’m doing right now is more into social media, but I think if that project is going through more traffic, gonna pass by every day. I mean, definitely people are going to see it more,” said Nguyen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is...
Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

Latest News

Business owners said Edgewood expansion would increase foot traffic
Business owners react to the possible Edgewood Road expansion project
Edgewood Road expansion explanation
Iowa Capitol
LIVE: Iowa Senate resumes special session
Allegiant announces nonstop route from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale