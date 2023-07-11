Show You Care
Allegiant announces new flight from Cedar Rapids to Fort Lauderdale

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida just ahead of the winter holidays.

Beginning November 17th, 2023, travelers will be able to fly from the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) straight to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) for as low as $60.

“We are excited Allegiant is offering this new nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale, which is a key destination for Eastern Iowa,” said Marty Lenss, airport director at Eastern Iowa Airport (CID). “Allegiant is a strong partner with the Eastern Iowa Airport - CID. This announcement marks the ninth nonstop city on Allegiant.”

For more information and ticket prices, go to Allegiant’s website.

