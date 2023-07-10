Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more

Latest News

Our Town Washington
Our Town: Downtown Washington’s success expanding outside the Square
Linn County Public Health officials urge parents to get their kids vaccinated now for back to...
Linn Co. Public Health: Schedule your back-to-school vaccinations now
Linn Co. Public Health: Schedule your back-to-school vaccinations now
Iowa State Capitol building
What to expect from Iowa’s special session
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills