Warm and breezy today ahead of rain chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll begin the week with sunny and warm weather today, then several small rain chances move in for the rest of the week.

A southwesterly breeze today will help push afternoon highs into the upper 80s with some around 90. By late this evening, showers and thunderstorms begin to move into our northwestern zone, pushing southward across eastern Iowa overnight. A few could linger early but most of the daytime on Tuesday looks to be dry. Another round of showers and thunderstorms becomes likely Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible.

Showers and storms are possible tonight, especially in the north. (KCRG)

Some that get repeated showers and storms this week could see half an inch to an inch of rain. (KCRG)

Some strong storms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay up to date with the latest and take time now to be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information, even ones that will alert you overnight. (KCRG)

