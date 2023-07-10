Upper Iowa basketball player Austin Hilmer staying connected to baseball by umpiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most umpires don’t want to be notices, but every so often, Austin Hilmer has no choice when he puts on the uniform.

“I’ve had a couple coaches say ‘Really? Austin Hilmer?’ One though I was joking,” Hilmer said. “Most don’t know me. I like it better that way. I feel like if they know me it’s more pressure on me for sure.”

Hilmer plays basketball and Upper Iowa University. He is one of the best prep athletes in Iowa high school history. He earned first-team all-state selection in basketball, football and baseball, winning state championships on the court in 2019 and 2021.

His older brother Jake, an Upper Iowa player and former North Linn star, has been umpiring for a few years.

“We get more time together,” Austin said. “That’s been fun as well.

Austin knows the ins and outs of a baseball game, which he says helps in when he puts on the umpire’s uniform.

“When you’re around it so much you see so many different odd things that happen through the years,” he said. “You’re prepared for those moments when you become an umpire.”

Umpires are getting harder to find these days. The Iowa High School Athletic Association says they’ve lost officials across all sports, and about half of those left are over the age of 50.

“I thought it was something that I could do a good job of,” Hilmer said. “I thought I was pretty knowledgeable, and could be a pretty good umpire. Obviously I’m not perfect.”

Hilmer was a star on the diamond in his own right. Now, stepping up - by stepping behind the plate - for the next generation.

