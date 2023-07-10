Univ. of Iowa scientific glassblower awarded for his efforts in science and art

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a real science behind the art of glass blowing that is helping University of Iowa Chemists. The man behind that art, Benjamin Revis, recently won a national recognition for his work.

For 12 years now he’s created a lot of the tools used the in the various labs throughout the entire building; a different art than many are used to.

“Chemistry is considered a hard glass, higher melting point, more resistant to those thermal changes, so we’re playing with the physics of the glass and understanding that there are thousands of recipes for glass,” said Revis.

Recently, his work spread beyond campus.

As a recipient of the 2023 Helmut E. Drechsel Achievement Award - a prestigious honor within the American Scientific Glassblowers Society - Revis is being recognized for his efforts in and out of the glass blowing studio. He was nominated after spear-heading a collaboration effort between chemists and scientific glass blowers across the mid-west.

“We had an opportunity to interface and engage our customers and the fabricators. Something that we know - at least to our knowledge - has not been done. Even though our societies have existed since 1952 or earlier,” said Revis.

With this honor, he hopes to continue spreading the word about the art and science behind scientific glass blowing. And he hopes to help others find the passion just as he did.

“Being able to apply the creativity to something that is going to be used in science, something that’s going to be used in research, to see that walk out the door, there’s definite satisfaction in that.”

